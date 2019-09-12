Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 312.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,015 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 104,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,190. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,561,892 shares of company stock worth $1,030,401,352. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

