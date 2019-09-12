Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.01 Million Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,268 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $538,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,803 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,513 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,019,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,035,000 after purchasing an additional 970,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 958,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

NOV stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 276,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $46.64.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

