Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,702. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.19.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,477. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

