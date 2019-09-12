Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Spire worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 56,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,659. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

