Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 12.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 100,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

