Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,102 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Cim LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.01. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

