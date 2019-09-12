Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,476 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,195 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,292.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,022 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 16,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

