Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,024 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,362 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 498,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

