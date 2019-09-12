Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 412,363 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412,363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 182,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

