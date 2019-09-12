Natixis Buys 992,936 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,936 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 888,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,144,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $7,698,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $7,051,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 83,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $511.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Extraction Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

