Natixis Buys New Shares in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Natixis bought a new stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 884,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,952,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $459,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 267.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534,668 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 42.7% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188,702 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the second quarter valued at about $35,611,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 284.2% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,113,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 3,661,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,486,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 694.00 and a beta of 0.23. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

