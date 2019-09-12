Natixis Cuts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,944,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,818,000 after buying an additional 2,755,787 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $10,788,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $16,756,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 549,115 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NRZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 1,995,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,757. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

