Natixis Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Natixis cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,005,159 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 4,690,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $206.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

