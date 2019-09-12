Natixis Decreases Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Natixis cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,743 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hershey were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $232,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,146,029. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 691,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,861. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.86. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $99.15 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.