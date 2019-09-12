Natixis Grows Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Natixis raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.19% of CIT Group worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,503,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,046,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 278,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after purchasing an additional 223,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 217,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CIT Group by 12,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 202,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other CIT Group news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.55 per share, with a total value of $500,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,623,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 24,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,623. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

