Natixis Purchases 249,219 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 953.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,219 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.39.

In other news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges acquired 20,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $173,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

