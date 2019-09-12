Natixis Purchases 3,233 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.11% of NVR worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $415,000. Seeyond lifted its position in NVR by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,878,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded down $12.89 on Wednesday, hitting $3,662.01. 10,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,770.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,513.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,218.38.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $49.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 5,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,578.52, for a total value of $17,892,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,285,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,537.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

