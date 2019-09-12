Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,250 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.21% of Omnicell worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,876.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.20. 101,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $142,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,168.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,877 shares of company stock worth $2,221,903. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

