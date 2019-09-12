Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 876,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 1,013,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 102.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 352,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth $5,324,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 17.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,355,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 203,223 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 130,274 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 443,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,490. Navigant Consulting has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

