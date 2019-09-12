Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at UBS Group

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NAV. Loop Capital cut their target price on Navistar International to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Navistar International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navistar International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 747,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Navistar International has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navistar International will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Navistar International by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Navistar International by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

