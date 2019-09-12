Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind Sells 1,172 Shares

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $78,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bonnie Cruickshank Lind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 7,846 shares of Neenah stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $520,660.56.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.11. 85,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.29. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 51.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 32.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

