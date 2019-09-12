Nektan (LON:NKTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 3132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

About Nektan (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

