Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 238 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.15.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.36.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $1,123,098 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

