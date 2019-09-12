Neuburgh Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,568 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 105,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $56.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

