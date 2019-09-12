Neuburgh Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 315,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,906,746. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.