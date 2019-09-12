Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,098,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,792,000 after buying an additional 162,265 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,561,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,016,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,707,000 after buying an additional 575,638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,200,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,131,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,199,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,463,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,683. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.401 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.