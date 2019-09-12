Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Trading Down 8.3%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (CVE:NEV) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 6 leased patents covering an area of 4,213 hectares located in White Pine County.

