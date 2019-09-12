Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 4,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $998.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $131.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

