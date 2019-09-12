NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Short Interest Down 34.1% in August

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,651,600 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 2,507,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,173,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in NIC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NIC by 624.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 429,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

