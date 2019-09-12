NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 41,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 315,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snack products for evening consumption in the United States. It provides nutrition bars through online commerce, as well as traditional retail distribution. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

