NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,440,564. NIO has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

