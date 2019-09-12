Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 5.2%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.03, 800,515 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 390,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Noah in a report on Saturday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 67.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Noah by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Noah by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

