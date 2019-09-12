Noble (NYSE:NE) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Noble in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC set a $3.00 target price on Noble and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SEB Equities lowered Noble from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noble presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

Get Noble alerts:

Shares of NYSE NE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. 158,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Noble has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firefly Value Partners LP raised its stake in Noble by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 20,141,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after buying an additional 3,026,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Noble by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,688,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,586,351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Noble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Noble by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 342,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Noble by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,114,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.