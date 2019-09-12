Nordex (ETR:NDX1) PT Set at €14.50 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.21 ($13.03).

Nordex stock opened at €9.56 ($11.12) on Monday. Nordex has a 1-year low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of €15.75 ($18.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $927.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

