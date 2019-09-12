Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,515. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

