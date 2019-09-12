Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 57.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,832. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.81. 32,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,391. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

