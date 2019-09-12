Northern Trust Corp Acquires 161,710 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Steris worth $152,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at about $102,859,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Steris by 4,952.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 504,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 494,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 165.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after acquiring an additional 493,578 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 15,298.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 471,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 468,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at about $60,058,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

STE stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,734. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $316,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,470. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

