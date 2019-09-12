Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Unilever worth $185,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UN. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after acquiring an additional 595,393 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5,972.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 331,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $14,359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,310 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 998,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. 132,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,003. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on UN. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

