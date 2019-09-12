Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,198 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $166,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $131,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 489,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.83. 1,210,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

