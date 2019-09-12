Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $199,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

