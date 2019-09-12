Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,629,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $223,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.32. 28,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.17. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

