Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,914 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $182,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 133.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,718,000 after buying an additional 1,121,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 627,988 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 115,574.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 13,339.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 347,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $27,346,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,540 shares of company stock worth $9,829,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 696,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

