Northern Trust Corp Has $239.82 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,546,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Halliburton worth $239,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $45,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 497,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608,610. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.