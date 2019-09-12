Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Kansas City Southern worth $146,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $612,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $128,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $132.74. 49,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.