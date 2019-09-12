Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Western Digital worth $167,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 183,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

