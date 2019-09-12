Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Loews worth $202,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Loews by 72.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Loews by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Loews by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Loews by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,062. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

