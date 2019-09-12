Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 127.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NVAX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 256,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,098. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. Novavax has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Novavax by 86.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,537,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 713,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Novavax by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 423,948 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Novavax by 21.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Novavax by 7,685.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

