Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.30, 6,345,929 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,065,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 150.86% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $7,400,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

