Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.88

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $14.26. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 17,533 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

