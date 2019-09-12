nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NVT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 40,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.